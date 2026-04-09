Azerbaijani medallists react after receiving replacement Olympic awards

Azerbaijani athletes Gashim Magomedov and Hasrat Jafarov have shared their reactions after receiving replacement medals for their achievements at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the taekwondo silver medallist and Greco-Roman wrestling bronze medallist spoke to journalists following the official ceremony held at the National Olympic Committee, where their worn medals were replaced with new ones. Both athletes expressed gratitude for the attention and support shown by the NOC.

Magomedov emphasised that his ultimate ambition remains Olympic gold, describing his silver medal as an important step rather than a final destination. He noted that reaching the final proved he is capable of winning the top prize and added that he is also focused on upcoming European and World Championships, aiming to collect all major titles in the sport.

Jafarov, meanwhile, highlighted that his medal had deteriorated within a short period after the Games. He thanked the National Olympic Committee for addressing the issue promptly and ensuring that the medal was replaced without delay, calling the Olympic stage the pinnacle every athlete dreams of reaching.

The situation has drawn wider attention to the condition of medals from Paris 2024, with several Azerbaijani athletes affected. The swift response from the NOC has helped resolve the issue, allowing the athletes to focus on future competitions and ambitions at the highest level.