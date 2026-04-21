Shahin military sports games kick off across Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The 29th edition of the Shahin military sports games has officially got under way across Azerbaijan, with regional stages taking place in cities and districts throughout the country.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, more than 23,000 schoolchildren are involved in this year’s competition. The initiative aims to foster patriotism among the younger generation, while also strengthening their psychological resilience and physical preparedness through military-style activities.

First launched in 1996, the Shahin games have grown into the largest military sports programme in Azerbaijan. The event is organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of Azerbaijan.

The regional phase will run throughout April and May, serving as the foundation for later stages of the competition, which continues to play a key role in promoting national values and commemorating Azerbaijan’s recent victory history.