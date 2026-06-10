Serbia's sports minister highlights growing cooperation with Azerbaijan

Serbian Minister of Sports Zoran Gajić has praised the strong sporting ties between Serbia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing that cooperation between the two countries continues to expand across multiple disciplines, İdman.Biz reports.

In an interview with AZERTAC during his visit to Baku, Gajić said relations between the Serbian Ministry of Sports and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports are at a high level and reflect the close partnership established by the presidents of both countries.

"We have cooperation between our wrestling, boxing and many other federations," Gajić said. "A memorandum has been signed that creates the conditions for this collaboration, and numerous joint projects are already being implemented."

The minister stressed the importance of sports diplomacy, noting that Azerbaijan and Serbia regularly support each other in international sports organizations and elections.

Looking ahead, Gajić identified youth and school sports as one of the most promising areas for future cooperation. He expressed a desire to see young athletes from both countries participate in joint training camps, friendly competitions and educational exchanges.

"Our goal is for the new generation to build friendships, train together and compete together. We consider this one of the most important and interesting directions for cooperation," he said.

The Serbian official also revealed plans to deepen collaboration in volleyball. A new National Volleyball Center is expected to open in Serbia in the coming months, and Azerbaijani athletes from various age groups will be invited to train there.

"We would be happy to host our Azerbaijani friends, provide training opportunities and exchange experience. I hope this will happen in the very near future," Gajić added.

The minister highlighted Azerbaijan's strengths in combat sports, particularly wrestling, boxing and judo, while pointing to Serbia's success in team sports such as volleyball, basketball and water polo. He also called for greater cooperation between universities, coaches and sports science institutions in both countries.

Gajić concluded by noting that bilateral relations extend well beyond sport, describing Azerbaijan as an important partner for Serbia in areas including infrastructure, energy and economic development.