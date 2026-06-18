18 June 2026
EN

Uzbekistan leave dressing room spotless after historic World Cup debut

World Cup 2026
News
18 June 2026 17:12
26
Uzbekistan leave dressing room spotless after historic World Cup debut

The Uzbekistan national team earned praise for its sportsmanship after cleaning its dressing room following the country's historic debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Uzbekistan suffered a 1-3 defeat to Colombia in its opening Group K match, which was played at the legendary Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Despite the disappointing result, the Uzbek delegation left a positive impression off the pitch. After the match, the team carefully cleaned the dressing room and left a handwritten message expressing gratitude to the host nation.

"Thank you very much, Mexico! Good luck at the World Cup! Rahmat!" the note on the dressing room board read, with "rahmat" meaning "thank you" in Uzbek.

The gesture follows a tradition seen at several major international tournaments, where teams demonstrate respect for hosts and organizers by leaving facilities in perfect condition after matches.

Although Uzbekistan became the first Central Asian nation to make its World Cup debut, the team also achieved another milestone by scoring its first-ever goal at football's biggest tournament. Head coach Fabio Cannavaro's side will now turn its attention to a difficult second group-stage match against Portugal on June 23 in Houston.

After a spirited performance against Colombia, Uzbekistan will be hoping to claim its first points in World Cup history when it faces Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portuguese teammates.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Scotland fans could set new noise record at World Cup - VIDEO
17:58
World Cup 2026

Scotland fans could set new noise record at World Cup - VIDEO

Tartan Army reached 125 decibels before historic win over Haiti
Faig Alasgarov: "Hundreds of Azerbaijanis will support Turkey against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup" - PHOTO/VIDEO
16:31
World Cup 2026

Faig Alasgarov: "Hundreds of Azerbaijanis will support Turkey against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup" - PHOTO/VIDEO

Former Azerbaijani chess player living in San Francisco speaks about the atmosphere in the city ahead of Turkey's crucial match
DR Congo midfielder expected more from Ronaldo after World Cup draw
15:52
World Cup 2026

DR Congo midfielder expected more from Ronaldo after World Cup draw

Ngal'ayel Mukau admits Portugal captain failed to impress in Group K clash
Henry criticizes Ronaldo's decision-making in Portugal's World Cup draw
13:58
World Cup 2026

Henry criticizes Ronaldo's decision-making in Portugal's World Cup draw

French legend believes striker prioritized personal glory over team success against DR Congo
Martinez explains why Ronaldo played full match against DR Congo
10:41
World Cup 2026

Martinez explains why Ronaldo played full match against DR Congo

Portugal coach backs veteran forward despite missed chances in World Cup opener
Uzbekistan coach Cannavaro reflects on historic World Cup debut
09:59
World Cup 2026

Uzbekistan coach Cannavaro reflects on historic World Cup debut

The Italian specialist remains positive despite a 1-3 defeat to Colombia

Most read

World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan
16 June 15:26
World Cup 2026

World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan

Cape Verde goalkeeper offered himself to Azerbaijani clubs in 2023
Neymar plays cards with Brazil teammates ahead of World Cup 2026 match
16 June 18:00
World Cup 2026

Neymar plays cards with Brazil teammates ahead of World Cup 2026 match

Vinicius shares image of national team stars relaxing at training camp
Superstars take center stage at World Cup 2026: Messi, Mbappe and Haaland enter the fray
16 June 14:30
World Cup 2026

Superstars take center stage at World Cup 2026: Messi, Mbappe and Haaland enter the fray

Groups I and J will open the sixth matchday of the tournament
World Cup 2026 already surpasses Qatar 2022 own-goal tally
16 June 12:30
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026 already surpasses Qatar 2022 own-goal tally

Three own goals have been scored in just six days of the tournament