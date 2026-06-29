Azerbaijan takes part in Istanbul 2027 European Games seminar

The chefs de mission seminar for the Istanbul 2027 European Games has officially begun in Türkiye, bringing together representatives of participating National Olympic Committees.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, the country is represented at the seminar by Anar Baghirov, Director of the International Relations Department of the National Olympic Committee.

The event is jointly organized by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) and the Istanbul 2027 Organising Committee as part of the preparations for the next edition of the European Games.

During the seminar, delegates will receive detailed presentations on key operational areas, including competition and non-competition venues, athletes' villages, accreditation, logistics, transportation, security, medical services, the anti-doping programme, information technology and other aspects of Games operations.

Participants will also visit competition venues and the athletes' villages to familiarize themselves with the facilities ahead of the continental multi-sport event.

The European Games, held every four years under the auspices of the European Olympic Committees, bring together thousands of athletes from across the continent and serve as qualification events for a number of Olympic sports.