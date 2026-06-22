Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan strengthen sports ties with new cooperation agreement

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have taken another step towards expanding bilateral cooperation in sport following the signing of a new memorandum between the two countries.

According to İdman.Biz, citing AZERTAC, the document exchange ceremony took place on June 22 with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The event began with the signing of a Joint Statement by the two heads of state, reflecting the continued development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan across various sectors.

As part of the ceremony, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of sport was exchanged between Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and Chairman of the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan Allaberdi Saparov.

The agreement is expected to promote closer collaboration between the two countries in areas such as athlete development, sports management, training programmes, and the exchange of expertise.

Azerbaijan has significantly expanded its international sporting partnerships in recent years while hosting major global events and strengthening its position as one of the leading sports hubs in the region. The new memorandum with Turkmenistan is seen as another step towards enhancing regional cooperation and creating additional opportunities for athletes and sports organisations in both countries.