24 February 2026
Manny Pacquiao vows to hand Mayweather first defeat ahead of long-awaited rematch

Boxing
News
24 February 2026 14:30
Manny Pacquiao vows to hand Mayweather first defeat ahead of long-awaited rematch

Manny Pacquiao has declared his intention to inflict the first defeat of Floyd Mayweather’s professional career as the two icons prepare to renew their rivalry more than a decade after their historic first meeting, İdman.Biz.

Speaking after the official announcement of the rematch, the Filipino great said he is determined to rewrite the narrative of one of boxing’s most lucrative rivalries. “Floyd and I gave the world a fight that remains the biggest in boxing history,” Pacquiao said, as reported via Netflix, which will broadcast the contest globally. “The fans have waited a long time and deserve this rematch. I want Floyd’s record to have a loss, and I want him to always remember who gave it to him.”

The bout is scheduled for 19 September, 11 years after their first encounter in May 2015, which was billed as the “Fight of the Century.” That event generated around 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and more than $600 million in total revenue, making it the most commercially successful fight in boxing history. Mayweather won by unanimous decision and unified the welterweight titles, though many observers criticised the tactical nature of the contest.

Both fighters will be approaching 50 by the time they step back into the ring, making the rematch a rare example of two era-defining rivals returning long after their prime. Pacquiao, a former world champion in eight weight divisions, framed the fight as a matter of legacy and national pride, dedicating it to Filipinos around the world.

For Mayweather, whose unbeaten record stands as one of the sport’s defining achievements, the stakes are equally symbolic. For Pacquiao, it is a final opportunity to alter boxing history.

