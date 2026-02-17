17 February 2026
Teen boxing tragedy in Azerbaijan highlights medical safety concerns

Boxing
News
17 February 2026 13:24
Teen boxing tragedy in Azerbaijan highlights medical safety concerns

Azerbaijani boxing has been shaken by tragedy after 16-year-old Ali Rushanov, a bronze medallist at the III CIS Games, died following a sparring session.

The bout, reportedly organised by personal coaches, lasted around six to seven minutes. During the exchange Rushanov lost consciousness and collapsed in the ring. He was rushed to hospital where doctors later confirmed his death.

Boxing is widely regarded as one of the most physically dangerous sports, and speaking to Idman.biz neurologist and manual therapist Vagif Yagubov stressed the importance of regular medical examinations for athletes. “Each federation has its own standards for medical check-ups. If an athlete has no complaints, screening should be done at least once every six months. In some sports injuries occur daily, so recovery and regular visits to doctors are essential. Footballers, for example, often undergo physiotherapy after every match,” he said.

Yagubov explained that pre- and post-fight examinations are particularly vital in boxing. “The most common injury is concussion. There can also be ruptures of internal organs such as the liver, spleen and lungs. Rib fractures and cervical spine injuries are frequent.”

He warned about one of the most dangerous conditions – hidden internal bleeding. “Blood may leak slowly and after one or two days the person loses consciousness. Only an MRI scan reveals a haematoma. A boxer may attribute headaches to punches when in fact it is intracranial bleeding. There can also be bleeding into the spinal cord, with consequences ranging from death to lifelong disability.”

The specialist also highlighted protective equipment: “A mouthguard must always be worn. As for headgear, it depends on age. There are age limits where helmets are mandatory, especially in Olympic boxing disciplines.”

He concluded by stressing the need for medical screening before children begin sport. “It is good practice. Parents bring children to check the spine, muscle strength, leg condition and possible limb deformities or scoliosis. Teenagers aged 13 to 15 may already develop hernias. Up to the first degree of scoliosis boxing is usually acceptable, but beyond that it becomes risky.”

Idman.Biz
