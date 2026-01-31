31 January 2026
Deontay Wilder to face Derek Chisora at London’s O2 Arena on 4 April

Boxing
News
31 January 2026 16:30
Former WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder is set to return to the ring on 4 April when he takes on Derek Chisora at the O2 Arena in London, headlining the inaugural Misfits Pro boxing show.

The bout brings together two of the most recognisable names of the heavyweight division, both now in the later stages of their careers but still capable of drawing major attention in the British and American markets. The event is expected to attract strong interest from fans eager to see whether Wilder’s renowned knockout power remains decisive against one of the division’s most durable fighters.

Wilder, 40, holds a professional record of 44 wins, four defeats and one draw. He last fought in June 2025, stopping Tyrrell Herndon by knockout and signalling his intention to remain active at elite level. Known for his explosive right hand and high knockout ratio, the American remains a dangerous opponent despite recent ups and downs.

Chisora, 42, enters the contest on a three-fight winning streak, having defeated Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin, with the most recent victory coming in February 2025. A former WBC heavyweight title challenger, the British veteran has built a reputation on resilience and aggressive pressure fighting, traits that could test Wilder’s timing and conditioning.

The clash at the O2 adds further intrigue to a heavyweight scene increasingly defined by crossover promotions and veteran showdowns, as established names seek one last defining chapter before retirement.

