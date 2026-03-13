13 March 2026
Two Azerbaijani boxers to compete at Montenegro Cup in Budva

Boxing
News
13 March 2026 11:43
Two Azerbaijani boxers to compete at Montenegro Cup in Budva

Two Azerbaijani boxers will take part in the Montenegro Cup, which begins on March 15 in the coastal city of Budva, İdman.Biz reports, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

The seven-day international tournament will bring together fighters from several countries and serves as an important competitive platform early in the season for many national teams. Azerbaijan will be represented by Taghi Nasibov and Mahammadali Gasimzade.

Both boxers will compete in the 60 kg weight category and will enter the ring under the guidance of the national team’s senior coach Nariman Abdullayev. The event is expected to provide valuable international experience for the Azerbaijani athletes as they continue preparations for upcoming major competitions.

The Azerbaijani delegation departed for Budva earlier today and is scheduled to return to Baku on March 22 after the conclusion of the tournament.

