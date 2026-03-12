13 March 2026
Finalissima set for March 27 at Santiago Bernabeu as Spain face Argentina

12 March 2026 17:50
The date and venue for the highly anticipated Finalissima match have been confirmed, bringing together the champions of Europe and South America in one of international football’s most prestigious intercontinental fixtures.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Spanish outlet COPE, the match will take place on March 27 at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

The game will see European champions Spain face Copa America winners Argentina in what promises to be a major event on the international football calendar. The encounter is also expected to draw significant attention due to a potential on-field meeting between Spain’s rising star Lamine Yamal and Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

Finalissima is organised jointly by UEFA and CONMEBOL and pits the winners of the European Championship against the champions of South America. The competition was revived in recent years as part of growing cooperation between the two governing bodies.

The most recent Finalissima took place in 2022, when Argentina defeated Italy 3-0 at Wembley Stadium to lift the trophy.

