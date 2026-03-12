12 March 2026
EN

Champions League last-16 first legs deliver shocks, goals and early statements

World football
News
12 March 2026 11:21
43
Champions League last-16 first legs deliver shocks, goals and early statements

The first legs of the Champions League round of 16 produced a dramatic opening chapter, with eight matches delivering 25 goals, several emphatic victories and a number of results that have already tilted the balance in certain ties, İdman.Biz reports.

The scores from the opening games were: Galatasaray 1:0 Liverpool, Atalanta 1:6 Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid 5:2 Tottenham, Newcastle 1:1 Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen 1:1 Arsenal, Bodo/Glimt 3:0 Sporting, Paris Saint-Germain 5:2 Chelsea and Real Madrid 3:0 Manchester City.

The biggest statements came in Bergamo, Madrid and Paris. Bayern Munich dismantled Atalanta away from home, Real Madrid produced a commanding win over Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain built a strong advantage ahead of their trip to London. Atletico Madrid also delivered a powerful performance, beating Tottenham 5:2, while Bodo/Glimt stunned Sporting with an impressive 3:0 victory that leaves the Norwegian side in a strong position before the return leg.

Elsewhere, three ties remain finely poised. Galatasaray edged Liverpool 1:0 in Istanbul, but a single-goal lead leaves the contest wide open heading into the return match. Newcastle and Barcelona played out a 1:1 draw after a late equaliser from the Spanish side, while Arsenal rescued a draw away to Bayer Leverkusen late on, ensuring that their tie will be decided in the second leg.

As things stand, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bodo/Glimt hold the most comfortable positions going into the next round of matches. However, the ties involving Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal remain delicately balanced, promising another night of high drama when the Champions League last-16 resumes.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan to field 19 judokas at European Open in Warsaw
16:12
World football

Azerbaijan to field 19 judokas at European Open in Warsaw

National team set to compete in nine weight categories at major continental tournament
Real Madrid suffer fresh injury blow as Ferland Mendy forced off against Manchester City
11:59
World football

Real Madrid suffer fresh injury blow as Ferland Mendy forced off against Manchester City

Defender replaced at half-time as Spanish giants claim 3-0 win in Champions League last-16 first leg
English clubs suffer historic night as PSG and Real Madrid record heavy wins
10:46
World football

English clubs suffer historic night as PSG and Real Madrid record heavy wins

Chelsea and Manchester City both beaten by three or more goals on same Champions League night for the first time
Guardiola hints he will step away from Manchester City after current chapter
09:35
World football

Guardiola hints he will step away from Manchester City after current chapter

Catalan manager admits mental fatigue and says he will eventually stop to focus on himself
Yamal sets Barcelona record with latest penalty goal in European competitions
11 March 11:59
World football

Yamal sets Barcelona record with latest penalty goal in European competitions

Teenager rescues draw against Newcastle with stoppage-time strike
Tottenham Spurs set unwanted club record
11 March 10:43
World football

Tottenham Spurs set unwanted club record

Ange Postecoglou’s side suffer sixth straight defeat after heavy Champions League loss in Madrid

Most read

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ
10 March 17:15
Other

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ

İdman.Biz interviewed prominent female sports journalists about the sexism, barriers and day-to-day realities they face in the country's sports media.
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister meets international canoeing leaders in Baku
11 March 16:04
Other

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister meets international canoeing leaders in Baku

Talks focus on development of water sports and cooperation with European Canoe Association
Pochettino on Real Madrid shortlist to replace Arbeloa, reports say
10 March 17:55
World football

Pochettino on Real Madrid shortlist to replace Arbeloa, reports say

US national team manager admired by club president Florentino Perez amid search for new head coach
Infantino names Spain among favourites for 2026 World Cup
10 March 16:05
World football

Infantino names Spain among favourites for 2026 World Cup

FIFA president says world’s top-ranked team will be one of the main contenders in tournament across the US, Canada and Mexico