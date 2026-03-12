Champions League last-16 first legs deliver shocks, goals and early statements

The first legs of the Champions League round of 16 produced a dramatic opening chapter, with eight matches delivering 25 goals, several emphatic victories and a number of results that have already tilted the balance in certain ties, İdman.Biz reports.

The scores from the opening games were: Galatasaray 1:0 Liverpool, Atalanta 1:6 Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid 5:2 Tottenham, Newcastle 1:1 Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen 1:1 Arsenal, Bodo/Glimt 3:0 Sporting, Paris Saint-Germain 5:2 Chelsea and Real Madrid 3:0 Manchester City.

The biggest statements came in Bergamo, Madrid and Paris. Bayern Munich dismantled Atalanta away from home, Real Madrid produced a commanding win over Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain built a strong advantage ahead of their trip to London. Atletico Madrid also delivered a powerful performance, beating Tottenham 5:2, while Bodo/Glimt stunned Sporting with an impressive 3:0 victory that leaves the Norwegian side in a strong position before the return leg.

Elsewhere, three ties remain finely poised. Galatasaray edged Liverpool 1:0 in Istanbul, but a single-goal lead leaves the contest wide open heading into the return match. Newcastle and Barcelona played out a 1:1 draw after a late equaliser from the Spanish side, while Arsenal rescued a draw away to Bayer Leverkusen late on, ensuring that their tie will be decided in the second leg.

As things stand, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bodo/Glimt hold the most comfortable positions going into the next round of matches. However, the ties involving Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal remain delicately balanced, promising another night of high drama when the Champions League last-16 resumes.