Guardiola hints he will step away from Manchester City after current chapter

Pep Guardiola has revealed that he plans to step away from Manchester City once his current chapter at the club comes to an end.

As reported by İdman.Biz with reference to The Mirror, the Spanish coach admitted that he already knows he will eventually stop working with the Premier League champions, although he is unsure when exactly that moment will arrive.

“I know that after this stage with City I will stop, the decision has already been made,” Guardiola said. “I don’t know how long it will take: one year, two years, three, five, ten or fifteen. But after this period with City I will stop because I need to take care of myself and my body.”

The 55-year-old also acknowledged that years of constant work at the top level have left him mentally exhausted and that he would like to step away from daily responsibilities for a while.

“In Catalan there is a word – ‘badar’. It means to simply stop and watch the train go by. That is exactly what I want to do,” he explained.

Guardiola has been in charge of Manchester City since 2016 and has overseen the most successful era in the club’s history. Before arriving in England he spent three seasons at Bayern Munich and previously managed Barcelona between 2008 and 2012.

Across his managerial career Guardiola has won 39 trophies, including three Champions League titles, and has been named coach of the year on three occasions.