Tottenham Spurs set unwanted club record

Tottenham’s miserable run continued on Tuesday night as they were beaten 5-2 by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, Idman.Biz reports.

The result not only puts the Spanish side firmly in control of the knockout clash but also saw Tottenham set an unwanted club record, suffering six consecutive defeats in official competitions for the first time in their history.

Diego Simeone’s team produced a ruthless attacking display in Madrid, punishing Spurs’ defensive mistakes and exposing the visitors throughout the match. Atletico’s victory gives the La Liga side a commanding advantage ahead of the second leg in London.

For Tottenham, the defeat deepens an alarming crisis. Prior to the Champions League clash, Ange Postecoglou’s team had already lost five consecutive Premier League matches, going down to Manchester United, Newcastle, Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

The sequence of results has intensified pressure on the London club, whose hopes of competing on multiple fronts this season are rapidly fading. Spurs now face the difficult task of overturning a three-goal deficit in the return leg while also attempting to halt their worst losing streak in club history.