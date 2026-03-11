11 March 2026
EN

Yamal sets Barcelona record with latest penalty goal in European competitions

World football
News
11 March 2026 11:59
25
Yamal sets Barcelona record with latest penalty goal in European competitions

Lamine Yamal has set a new Barcelona club record after scoring the latest penalty in the club’s European competition history, Idman.Biz reports.

According to statistics provider Opta, the young forward converted a spot-kick in the 96th minute during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

The dramatic equaliser came deep into stoppage time, as Yamal calmly stepped up to take the penalty and beat the Newcastle goalkeeper to salvage a result for the Spanish side. The goal ensured Barcelona avoided defeat in the first leg and kept the tie finely balanced ahead of the return match.

The teenager’s strike also entered the club’s record books, becoming the latest penalty ever scored by a Barcelona player in European competitions.

The decisive second leg between Barcelona and Newcastle will take place in Spain on 18 March, where both sides will battle for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Tottenham Spurs set unwanted club record
10:43
World football

Tottenham Spurs set unwanted club record

Ange Postecoglou’s side suffer sixth straight defeat after heavy Champions League loss in Madrid
Neymar left out of Santos squad again during sister’s birthday week
10:06
World football

Neymar left out of Santos squad again during sister’s birthday week - PHOTO

Brazil star set to miss Mirassol clash as long-running March tradition continues
Barcelona lead race for Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni
09:36
World football

Barcelona lead race for Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni

Catalan club exploring a deal that could reach €100m despite financial constraints
Pochettino on Real Madrid shortlist to replace Arbeloa, reports say
10 March 17:55
World football

Pochettino on Real Madrid shortlist to replace Arbeloa, reports say

US national team manager admired by club president Florentino Perez amid search for new head coach
Infantino names Spain among favourites for 2026 World Cup
10 March 16:05
World football

Infantino names Spain among favourites for 2026 World Cup

FIFA president says world’s top-ranked team will be one of the main contenders in tournament across the US, Canada and Mexico
Mac Allister relaxed over Liverpool contract talks amid transfer speculation
10 March 14:57
World football

Mac Allister relaxed over Liverpool contract talks amid transfer speculation

Argentina midfielder says no negotiations are currently under way as interest from European giants continues to grow

Most read

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ
10 March 17:15
Other

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ

İdman.Biz interviewed prominent female sports journalists about the sexism, barriers and day-to-day realities they face in the country's sports media.
Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes
9 March 11:18
Formula 1

Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes

Formula 1 reports a sharp rise in on-track battles during the Melbourne race weekend
Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently
9 March 10:12
World football

Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently

London club will activate the full transfer of the Ecuadorian defender in June after his initial loan move
Unusual Moment in Czech Football: Tomáš Koubek’s Clearance Lands on a Balcony - VIDEO
9 March 09:33
Football

Unusual Moment in Czech Football: Tomáš Koubek’s Clearance Lands on a Balcony - VIDEO

Powerful kick from the Slovan Liberec goalkeeper sends the ball flying into a nearby residential building