Yamal sets Barcelona record with latest penalty goal in European competitions

Lamine Yamal has set a new Barcelona club record after scoring the latest penalty in the club’s European competition history, Idman.Biz reports.

According to statistics provider Opta, the young forward converted a spot-kick in the 96th minute during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

The dramatic equaliser came deep into stoppage time, as Yamal calmly stepped up to take the penalty and beat the Newcastle goalkeeper to salvage a result for the Spanish side. The goal ensured Barcelona avoided defeat in the first leg and kept the tie finely balanced ahead of the return match.

The teenager’s strike also entered the club’s record books, becoming the latest penalty ever scored by a Barcelona player in European competitions.

The decisive second leg between Barcelona and Newcastle will take place in Spain on 18 March, where both sides will battle for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.