10 March 2026
EN

Infantino names Spain among favourites for 2026 World Cup

World football
News
10 March 2026 16:05
39
Infantino names Spain among favourites for 2026 World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has named Spain as one of the leading favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing AS, Infantino praised the strength of the Spanish national team and suggested that the current world ranking leaders will be among the main contenders for the title.

“Spain are one of the favourites, along with others of course. We already know Spain’s strengths. The team that is ranked first in the world must be a favourite for the World Cup,” Infantino said.

The 2026 World Cup will take place from 11 June to 19 July and will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico. It will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams, expanding from the previous 32-team format.

Following the draw for the final tournament, Spain were placed in Group H, where they are set to face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the group stage. The expanded format and multi-country hosting are expected to make the 2026 competition the largest World Cup in history.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Pochettino on Real Madrid shortlist to replace Arbeloa, reports say
17:55
World football

Pochettino on Real Madrid shortlist to replace Arbeloa, reports say

US national team manager admired by club president Florentino Perez amid search for new head coach
Mac Allister relaxed over Liverpool contract talks amid transfer speculation
14:57
World football

Mac Allister relaxed over Liverpool contract talks amid transfer speculation

Argentina midfielder says no negotiations are currently under way as interest from European giants continues to grow
Azerbaijani FIFA referee Sevda Nuriyeva reflects on journey in football on International Women’s Day
13:43
World football

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Sevda Nuriyeva reflects on journey in football on International Women’s Day

Official speaks about her transition from player to referee and her dream of working at the World Cup
Giuseppe Rossi backs Barcelona but sees Newcastle path to upset in Champions League clash
13:08
World football

Giuseppe Rossi backs Barcelona but sees Newcastle path to upset in Champions League clash

Former Newcastle striker says aggressive approach and early goal could give English side a chance at St James’ Park
Griezmann and Llorente celebrate Atletico’s Copa del Rey progress with luxury dinner
10:53
World football

Griezmann and Llorente celebrate Atletico’s Copa del Rey progress with luxury dinner

Atletico Madrid players mark victory over Barcelona with rare €10,000 bottle of wine
Bernardo Silva attracts interest from PSG as Manchester City future remains uncertain
10:15
World football

Bernardo Silva attracts interest from PSG as Manchester City future remains uncertain

Portuguese midfielder could leave the Premier League champions on a free transfer this summer

Most read

Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes
9 March 11:18
Formula 1

Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes

Formula 1 reports a sharp rise in on-track battles during the Melbourne race weekend
Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently
9 March 10:12
World football

Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently

London club will activate the full transfer of the Ecuadorian defender in June after his initial loan move
"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ
17:15
Other

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ

İdman.Biz interviewed prominent female sports journalists about the sexism, barriers and day-to-day realities they face in the country's sports media.
Unusual Moment in Czech Football: Tomáš Koubek’s Clearance Lands on a Balcony - VIDEO
9 March 09:33
Football

Unusual Moment in Czech Football: Tomáš Koubek’s Clearance Lands on a Balcony - VIDEO

Powerful kick from the Slovan Liberec goalkeeper sends the ball flying into a nearby residential building