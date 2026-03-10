Infantino names Spain among favourites for 2026 World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has named Spain as one of the leading favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing AS, Infantino praised the strength of the Spanish national team and suggested that the current world ranking leaders will be among the main contenders for the title.

“Spain are one of the favourites, along with others of course. We already know Spain’s strengths. The team that is ranked first in the world must be a favourite for the World Cup,” Infantino said.

The 2026 World Cup will take place from 11 June to 19 July and will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico. It will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams, expanding from the previous 32-team format.

Following the draw for the final tournament, Spain were placed in Group H, where they are set to face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the group stage. The expanded format and multi-country hosting are expected to make the 2026 competition the largest World Cup in history.