Azerbaijani FIFA referee Sevda Nuriyeva reflects on journey in football on International Women’s Day

Azerbaijani FIFA international referee Sevda Nuriyeva has shared her story of entering football and building a career in officiating, highlighting the growing role of women in the sport.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Nuriyeva spoke in an interview with Media.Az on the occasion of International Women’s Day, recalling how her passion for football began in childhood despite initially training in karate.

“I started sport when I was six and practised shotokan karate. But football always attracted me, so I often played with friends in the yard,” Nuriyeva said. “My family wanted me to continue karate, but at the age of 14 my love for football won.”

She explained that her professional path in football began thanks to her neighbour Aygun Kikhlarova, who played for Gemrukchu and invited her to join the team. Nuriyeva played football for nine years before a knee injury forced her to end her playing career.

Her transition into refereeing came later when a former teammate suggested she try officiating. Nuriyeva began working as an assistant referee in 2018 and has since become a FIFA international referee, taking part in numerous international matches. Among them was a UEFA Champions League game between Flora and Riga, where she served as an assistant referee. She is currently also studying to obtain VAR certification.

Speaking about her work, Nuriyeva said referees must stay fully focused during matches and remain confident in their decisions despite the emotional nature of football. She also noted that respect toward referees is generally strong and that female officials are increasingly accepted in the sport.

Looking ahead, the Azerbaijani referee hopes to reach the highest level of international competitions. “Since I am a FIFA international referee, my dream is to officiate matches at the World Cup and take part in the biggest international tournaments,” she said.