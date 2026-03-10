10 March 2026
EN

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Sevda Nuriyeva reflects on journey in football on International Women’s Day

World football
News
10 March 2026 13:43
19
Azerbaijani FIFA referee Sevda Nuriyeva reflects on journey in football on International Women’s Day

Azerbaijani FIFA international referee Sevda Nuriyeva has shared her story of entering football and building a career in officiating, highlighting the growing role of women in the sport.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Nuriyeva spoke in an interview with Media.Az on the occasion of International Women’s Day, recalling how her passion for football began in childhood despite initially training in karate.

“I started sport when I was six and practised shotokan karate. But football always attracted me, so I often played with friends in the yard,” Nuriyeva said. “My family wanted me to continue karate, but at the age of 14 my love for football won.”

She explained that her professional path in football began thanks to her neighbour Aygun Kikhlarova, who played for Gemrukchu and invited her to join the team. Nuriyeva played football for nine years before a knee injury forced her to end her playing career.

Her transition into refereeing came later when a former teammate suggested she try officiating. Nuriyeva began working as an assistant referee in 2018 and has since become a FIFA international referee, taking part in numerous international matches. Among them was a UEFA Champions League game between Flora and Riga, where she served as an assistant referee. She is currently also studying to obtain VAR certification.

Speaking about her work, Nuriyeva said referees must stay fully focused during matches and remain confident in their decisions despite the emotional nature of football. She also noted that respect toward referees is generally strong and that female officials are increasingly accepted in the sport.

Looking ahead, the Azerbaijani referee hopes to reach the highest level of international competitions. “Since I am a FIFA international referee, my dream is to officiate matches at the World Cup and take part in the biggest international tournaments,” she said.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Mac Allister relaxed over Liverpool contract talks amid transfer speculation
14:57
World football

Mac Allister relaxed over Liverpool contract talks amid transfer speculation

Argentina midfielder says no negotiations are currently under way as interest from European giants continues to grow
Giuseppe Rossi backs Barcelona but sees Newcastle path to upset in Champions League clash
13:08
World football

Giuseppe Rossi backs Barcelona but sees Newcastle path to upset in Champions League clash

Former Newcastle striker says aggressive approach and early goal could give English side a chance at St James’ Park
Griezmann and Llorente celebrate Atletico’s Copa del Rey progress with luxury dinner
10:53
World football

Griezmann and Llorente celebrate Atletico’s Copa del Rey progress with luxury dinner

Atletico Madrid players mark victory over Barcelona with rare €10,000 bottle of wine
Bernardo Silva attracts interest from PSG as Manchester City future remains uncertain
10:15
World football

Bernardo Silva attracts interest from PSG as Manchester City future remains uncertain

Portuguese midfielder could leave the Premier League champions on a free transfer this summer
Infantino confident 2026 World Cup will be a global phenomenon
09:34
World football

Infantino confident 2026 World Cup will be a global phenomenon

FIFA president says unprecedented ticket demand shows tournament in the US, Canada and Mexico will be “fantastic and phenomenal”
Lewandowski names his favourite in Barcelona presidential election
9 March 17:58
World football

Lewandowski names his favourite in Barcelona presidential election

Polish striker highlights stability and long-term vision as key factors for the club’s future

Most read

Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships in Prague
7 March 17:49
Winter sports

Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships in Prague

Two-time Olympic champion to miss March event as Sarah Everhardt named replacement in US team

Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently
9 March 10:12
World football

Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently

London club will activate the full transfer of the Ecuadorian defender in June after his initial loan move
Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes
9 March 11:18
Formula 1

Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes

Formula 1 reports a sharp rise in on-track battles during the Melbourne race weekend
Two Azerbaijani gymnasts finish their campaigns at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO
7 March 15:53
Gymnastics

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts finish their campaigns at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

Nikita Simonov and Deniz Aliyeva reach finals as competition featuring athletes from more than 30 countries continues