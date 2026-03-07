7 March 2026
Two Azerbaijani gymnasts finish their campaigns at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

7 March 2026 15:53
10
Two Azerbaijani gymnasts have completed their performances at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup taking place in Baku.

According to İdman.Biz, Nikita Simonov and Deniz Aliyeva both competed in the finals of their respective disciplines at the international event hosted in the Azerbaijani capital.

Simonov finished fourth in the rings final, narrowly missing out on a medal, while Aliyeva placed sixth in the women’s vault competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku has attracted athletes from more than 30 countries and remains one of the key events in the international gymnastics calendar.

Another Azerbaijani representative, Aydin Alizade, will still compete in the decisive round of the men’s vault event as the tournament continues. The competition is scheduled to conclude on 8 March.

Tags: Artistic Gymnastics, World Cup Baku, Azerbaijan Gymnastics, Nikita Simonov, Deniz Aliyeva, FIG World Cup

@idman.biz Azərbaycan gimnastı Nikita Simonovdan möhtəşəm nəticə! 🇦🇿 Halqalarla hərəkətlərdə çıxış edən təmsilçimiz yüksək ustalıq nümayiş etdirərək 4-cü pilləni tutub. #NikitaSimonov #Azərbaycan ♬ оригинальный звук - Idman və Biz

Idman.Biz
