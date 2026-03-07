Two Azerbaijani gymnasts finish their campaigns at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts have completed their performances at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup taking place in Baku.

According to İdman.Biz, Nikita Simonov and Deniz Aliyeva both competed in the finals of their respective disciplines at the international event hosted in the Azerbaijani capital.

Simonov finished fourth in the rings final, narrowly missing out on a medal, while Aliyeva placed sixth in the women’s vault competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku has attracted athletes from more than 30 countries and remains one of the key events in the international gymnastics calendar.

Another Azerbaijani representative, Aydin Alizade, will still compete in the decisive round of the men’s vault event as the tournament continues. The competition is scheduled to conclude on 8 March.

