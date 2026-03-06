6 March 2026
EN

VAR rules out Sarr goal by millimetres as Crystal Palace beat Tottenham - VIDEO

World football
News
6 March 2026 14:25
27
VAR rules out Sarr goal by millimetres as Crystal Palace beat Tottenham - VIDEO

Crystal Palace secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the latest round of the Premier League, although the match will also be remembered for a controversial VAR decision involving Ismaila Sarr, İdman.Biz reports.

The Senegal forward thought he had added another goal for the visitors after finding the net at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, the strike was ruled out following a video review which determined that Sarr had been marginally offside.

According to reports in British media, VAR officials concluded that the forward’s nose was a few millimetres ahead of the last Tottenham defender when the ball was played. Under current rules, offside is judged by any part of the body that can legally score a goal, which led to the decision to disallow the effort.

Despite the overturned goal, Crystal Palace still controlled the game and went on to claim all three points, compounding Tottenham’s difficult run of form.

The defeat marked the third consecutive loss for Spurs under head coach Igor Tudor, who took charge of the team on 14 February. Tottenham are now without a win in their last 11 Premier League matches, the club’s worst league run in decades.

The result increases pressure on Tudor and leaves Tottenham struggling in the lower half of the table as the season approaches its final stretch.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Neymar set for Brazil recall as Ancelotti plans attacking reshuffle
5 March 17:12
World football

Neymar set for Brazil recall as Ancelotti plans attacking reshuffle

Santos forward could return for March friendlies against France and Croatia
Nani takes centre stage in Aktobe’s pre-season ahead of Kazakhstan Premier League opener
5 March 13:42
World football

Nani takes centre stage in Aktobe’s pre-season ahead of Kazakhstan Premier League opener - VIDEO

Former Manchester United star prepares for league debut as Aktobe build excitement for new campaign
Gerrard questions Liverpool performance after Wolves defeat
5 March 12:05
World football

Gerrard questions Liverpool performance after Wolves defeat

Former Reds captain urges Arne Slot to drop Cody Gakpo from starting line-up
Barcelona target Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade as potential Lewandowski successor
5 March 10:25
World football

Barcelona target Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade as potential Lewandowski successor

Hansi Flick asks sporting director Deco to explore summer transfer move
Guardiola criticises refereeing after Manchester City held by Nottingham Forest
5 March 10:03
World football

Guardiola criticises refereeing after Manchester City held by Nottingham Forest

City boss questions key penalty decisions as title race pressure grows
Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27
4 March 17:16
World football

Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27

Italian manager emerges as candidate as club assess long-term options

Most read

FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption
4 March 16:41
Formula 1

FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption

Teams affected by flight and freight delays following Middle East tensions
Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27
4 March 17:16
World football

Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27

Italian manager emerges as candidate as club assess long-term options
Real Madrid celebrate 124th anniversary as one of football’s most decorated clubs
10:16
Football

Real Madrid celebrate 124th anniversary as one of football’s most decorated clubs

Spanish giants continue to dominate domestic and European football with record trophy haul
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Saudi Arabia amid security concerns
3 March 16:43
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Saudi Arabia amid security concerns

Al-Nassr forward flies to Madrid as regional tensions escalate