Crystal Palace secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the latest round of the Premier League, although the match will also be remembered for a controversial VAR decision involving Ismaila Sarr, İdman.Biz reports.

The Senegal forward thought he had added another goal for the visitors after finding the net at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, the strike was ruled out following a video review which determined that Sarr had been marginally offside.

According to reports in British media, VAR officials concluded that the forward’s nose was a few millimetres ahead of the last Tottenham defender when the ball was played. Under current rules, offside is judged by any part of the body that can legally score a goal, which led to the decision to disallow the effort.

Despite the overturned goal, Crystal Palace still controlled the game and went on to claim all three points, compounding Tottenham’s difficult run of form.

The defeat marked the third consecutive loss for Spurs under head coach Igor Tudor, who took charge of the team on 14 February. Tottenham are now without a win in their last 11 Premier League matches, the club’s worst league run in decades.

The result increases pressure on Tudor and leaves Tottenham struggling in the lower half of the table as the season approaches its final stretch.