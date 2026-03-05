5 March 2026
Guardiola criticises refereeing after Manchester City held by Nottingham Forest

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola launched a sharp criticism of the refereeing team after his side’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in the 29th round of the Premier League, Idman.Biz reports.

The City coaching staff were particularly unhappy with two incidents inside Forest’s penalty area that went unpunished by the officials. In one moment, Erling Haaland went down following contact with goalkeeper Matz Sels, while another controversial situation involved midfielder Rodri. On both occasions the referee waved play on and no penalty was awarded.

“I always believe we have to perform better so we do not depend on the officials. Otherwise we have nothing left. Becoming better is our responsibility. After everything that has happened this season, if we have to rely on them… it is impossible,” Guardiola said at the post-match press conference.

The draw leaves Manchester City on 61 points, seven behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with nine rounds remaining in the 2025-26 season. The result could prove costly for the defending champions as the title race enters its decisive phase.

Earlier in the campaign Guardiola had already received an official warning from the Football Association after sarcastically applauding the fourth official during a match against Liverpool, highlighting growing tensions between the City manager and referees this season.

