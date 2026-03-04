Barcelona hit by defensive injury setback with Balde and Kounde sidelined

Barcelona have been dealt a fresh injury blow after two of their key defenders, Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde, sustained injuries.

According to Idman.Biz, Balde has been diagnosed with a tendon tear in the hip and thigh area. The Spanish full-back is reportedly experiencing significant pain and is expected to spend an extended period away from the pitch.

Kounde has also been found to have a problem in the same area, although his injury is believed to be less serious than Balde’s. The French defender could return sooner, but the exact timeline for both players will only be determined after further medical examinations.

The injuries come at a challenging moment for Barcelona as the club continues to compete on several fronts in the closing stages of the season. With defensive stability crucial for their ambitions in domestic and European competitions, the absence of key defenders could force the coaching staff to adjust the back line in the coming weeks.

Barcelona have struggled with injuries throughout the campaign, and the latest setback adds further pressure on the squad as they approach decisive matches in La Liga and continental tournaments.