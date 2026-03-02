2 March 2026
EN

Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined

World football
News
2 March 2026 14:17
Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined

The prospect of Iran potentially withdrawing from the 2026 World Cup has raised fresh questions over who could take their place at football’s showpiece event. FIFA has confirmed it is monitoring the situation closely, with the governing body retaining the right to appoint a replacement should one of the qualified nations pull out, Idman.Biz reports.

The debate intensified after Iranian FA president Mehdi Taj suggested that, amid ongoing military escalation and airspace closures, the national team may struggle to approach the World Cup “with hope”, casting doubt over their participation. While no formal decision has been taken, contingency planning is already being discussed.

One widely considered option would see Iraq promoted directly to the finals. Iraq advanced past the United Arab Emirates in the Asian play-off round, drawing 1-1 in Abu Dhabi before securing a 2-1 win in Basra to progress 3-2 on aggregate. They are currently preparing for the intercontinental play-offs, where they are set to face the winner of Bolivia v Suriname in Path 2, with the victor earning a World Cup berth.

If FIFA were to elevate Iraq into Iran’s slot, their place in the intercontinental play-offs could logically be handed to the UAE as the last Asian side eliminated at that stage. Such a move would preserve sporting integrity while minimising disruption to the already confirmed play-off structure.

A second, less likely scenario would involve granting the UAE direct entry into the World Cup without altering Iraq’s status. However, that approach would require more substantial adjustments to the competitive balance and format of the intercontinental pathway.

For now, FIFA has not issued a definitive ruling. Under tournament regulations, the organisation has discretionary power to determine a replacement in the event of withdrawal or disqualification, meaning the final decision rests with world football’s governing authorities.

