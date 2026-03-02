2 March 2026
EN

Real Madrid top five-year global club ranking, Manchester City second

World football
News
2 March 2026 09:32
49
Real Madrid have been named the world’s best football club of the past five years by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), topping a new global ranking spanning from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2025, Idman.Biz reports.

The Madrid side amassed 1,753 points to finish clear of Manchester City, who placed second on 1,605. Brazilian giants Flamengo secured third spot with 1,536 points, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain (1,470) and Palmeiras (1,449). Bayern Munich, Inter, Chelsea, Barcelona and Liverpool complete the top ten in a list that features 498 clubs overall.

IFFHS did not disclose the precise methodology behind its calculations, though each club was assigned a total points tally based on performances across domestic and international competitions during the five-year window. Real Madrid’s position at the summit comes after a period of sustained success, including two Champions League triumphs in 2022 and 2024, underlining their continued dominance on the European stage.

Idman.Biz
