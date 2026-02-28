28 February 2026
Klopp sets strict conditions for potential Real Madrid move

28 February 2026 11:40
Jurgen Klopp would reportedly insist on sweeping changes to Real Madrid’s squad before accepting any approach from the Spanish giants this summer.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Topskills Sports, the former Liverpool manager has outlined firm conditions should an official offer arrive from the Bernabeu. Klopp is said to want two new central defenders and two midfielders as part of a major rebuild aimed at reshaping the team in line with his tactical philosophy.

The German is also understood to have made the reintegration of Brazilian forward Endrick into the first-team set-up a non-negotiable demand. The teenager, one of the most highly rated prospects in world football, has struggled for consistent minutes this season, and Klopp reportedly views him as a key component of a refreshed attacking project.

In a move that would send shockwaves through European football, sources claim Klopp would even consider parting ways with established midfield stars Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga if they do not fit into his preferred system. Such a stance underlines his reputation as a manager who prioritises structural coherence and intensity over accommodating individual names.

Real Madrid are believed to be assessing managerial options amid uncertainty surrounding Carlo Ancelotti’s future. Should the current campaign fall short of expectations, the club’s hierarchy may look to Klopp as a transformative figure capable of ushering in a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu.

