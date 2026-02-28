Mount could leave Manchester United at the end of the season

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount could depart Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign, according to reports.

As reported by İdman.Biz via Football Insider, the 27-year-old England international has attracted interest from Aston Villa and Fulham. Mount has struggled with recurring injury problems since his move to United, a factor that has cast doubt over his long-term role in the squad.

It is also reported that if Manchester United secure qualification for the Champions League, the likelihood of parting ways with the midfielder this summer would decrease significantly. The club’s European status could prove decisive in shaping their transfer strategy.

According to Transfermarkt, Mount’s current market value stands at €32 million. The Red Devils paid approximately €68 million to sign him from Chelsea in 2023, a fee that reflected both his pedigree and expectations at the time.