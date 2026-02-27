27 February 2026
EN

Arsenal lead race for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon

World football
News
27 February 2026 16:16
9
Arsenal lead race for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon

Arsenal have emerged as frontrunners in the battle to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, moving ahead of reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

According to reports cited by Idman.Biz, the north London club believe the 25-year-old would be open to a move to the capital. Mikel Arteta is understood to be a long-term admirer of Gordon’s pace, direct running and versatility across the front line.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to offer around £75 million for the England international. However, Newcastle are said to value their star attacker at closer to £95 million, underlining his importance to Eddie Howe’s side and the club’s reluctance to part with one of their key assets.

Gordon has developed into one of the Premier League’s most dynamic wide players since joining Newcastle, attracting interest from several top-flight rivals. Any potential arrival at the Emirates could have consequences within Arsenal’s squad, with Gabriel Martinelli’s future potentially thrown into doubt should a deal materialise.

With the summer transfer window approaching, negotiations could hinge on whether Arsenal are willing to meet Newcastle’s valuation - and whether the Magpies are prepared to cash in on one of their standout performers.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Champions League last-16 draw sets up heavyweight European clashes - PHOTO/VIDEO
15:31
World football

Champions League last-16 draw sets up heavyweight European clashes - PHOTO/VIDEO

Manchester City face Real Madrid while Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal discover knockout opponents
Qarabag deny receiving bids for Kashchuk from Ukrainian clubs
14:52
World football

Qarabag deny receiving bids for Kashchuk from Ukrainian clubs

Aghdam champions insist midfielder remains under contract until 2027
Fan knocks Messi to ground after Inter Miami friendly win
12:27
World football

Fan knocks Messi to ground after Inter Miami friendly win - VIDEO

Argentina star scores decisive penalty before late pitch invasion mars victory
Neymar mirrors Vinicius celebration after Santos win over Vasco da Gama
11:47
World football

Neymar mirrors Vinicius celebration after Santos win over Vasco da Gama - VIDEO

Brazil star references Champions League controversy with pointed goal celebration
Courtois backs Vinicius over goal celebration dance against Benfica
11:15
World football

Courtois backs Vinicius over goal celebration dance against Benfica

Real Madrid keeper praises team-mate’s passion as Arbeloa’s side move into last 16
Azerbaijan reach historic high in UEFA coefficient rankings - VIDEO
10:34
Football

Azerbaijan reach historic high in UEFA coefficient rankings - VIDEO

Strong European campaign lifts nation to 27th place with record five-year total

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit
25 February 13:51
Football

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit

Head coach reflects on Newcastle defeat as Azerbaijani champions bow out at play-off stage
Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO
25 February 14:11
Football

Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO

Supporters greet squad at Baku airport as fans praise Kochalski’s display
Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season
25 February 12:10
Football

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season

Forward becomes third Colombian to net five or more goals in a single European campaign
Kazakh figure skater awarded third apartment after Olympic gold
25 February 09:59
Olympics-2026

Kazakh figure skater awarded third apartment after Olympic gold

Mikhail Shaidorov receives another property in Astana as rewards follow Milan-Cortina triumph