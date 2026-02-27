Arsenal lead race for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon

Arsenal have emerged as frontrunners in the battle to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, moving ahead of reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

According to reports cited by Idman.Biz, the north London club believe the 25-year-old would be open to a move to the capital. Mikel Arteta is understood to be a long-term admirer of Gordon’s pace, direct running and versatility across the front line.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to offer around £75 million for the England international. However, Newcastle are said to value their star attacker at closer to £95 million, underlining his importance to Eddie Howe’s side and the club’s reluctance to part with one of their key assets.

Gordon has developed into one of the Premier League’s most dynamic wide players since joining Newcastle, attracting interest from several top-flight rivals. Any potential arrival at the Emirates could have consequences within Arsenal’s squad, with Gabriel Martinelli’s future potentially thrown into doubt should a deal materialise.

With the summer transfer window approaching, negotiations could hinge on whether Arsenal are willing to meet Newcastle’s valuation - and whether the Magpies are prepared to cash in on one of their standout performers.