Azerbaijan reach historic high in UEFA coefficient rankings - VIDEO

Azerbaijani football has achieved its highest-ever position in the UEFA coefficient rankings following the conclusion of the first round of the European play-offs.

According to figures reported by Idman.Biz, Azerbaijan finished the 2025-26 season in 27th place with 22.937 points, marking a new national record in the five-year ranking cycle. The previous best tally had been 20.125 points, making this campaign a significant milestone for the country’s club football.

The 5.812 points collected during the current season enabled Azerbaijan to move ahead of Russia, Slovakia and Bulgaria in the overall standings. The main contribution came from Qarabag, who advanced to the Champions League play-off stage and earned 4.687 points. Sabah added 0.625 points, Araz-Nakhchivan contributed 0.375, while Zira brought in 0.125 points to complete the national total.

The improved ranking strengthens Azerbaijan’s position in future European competitions, potentially influencing qualification routes and the number of participating clubs. The latest figures underline the growing competitiveness of Azerbaijani sides on the continental stage.