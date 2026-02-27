27 February 2026
Chelsea set unwanted Premier League record with staggering financial loss

World football
News
27 February 2026 10:08
28
Chelsea have recorded the largest financial loss in Premier League history after posting a €407 million deficit for the 2025 financial year, Idman.Biz reports.

The London side’s losses represent the worst annual result ever registered in England’s top flight. Across Europe, only Barcelona have reported a bigger single-year deficit, when the Spanish giants exceeded €500 million in losses in 2021 during a period of severe financial turmoil.

Chelsea’s numbers place them at the top of an unenviable list of Europe’s most loss-making clubs over the past year. Lyon reported a €196 million deficit, followed by Tottenham with €148 million and Marseille with €105 million. Aston Villa (€97m), Nottingham Forest (€94m), Manchester City (€94m), Strasbourg (€82m), Ajax (€52m) and Juventus (€50m) also featured among the ten clubs with the heaviest financial setbacks.

The figures are likely to intensify scrutiny around spending, sustainability rules and the long-term financial models of elite European clubs, particularly in the context of UEFA and domestic financial regulations.

Idman.Biz
