25 February 2026
EN

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season

Football
News
25 February 2026 12:10
16
Qarabag forward Camilo Duran has written his name into the Champions League record books after becoming only the third Colombian player to score at least five goals in a single season of the competition, Idman.Biz reports.

The 24-year-old found the net in Qarabag’s 3-2 defeat to Newcastle in the play-off round, taking his tally for the current European campaign to five. In doing so, he matched the achievements of compatriots Jackson Martinez and Radamel Falcao, both of whom previously reached the same milestone in one Champions League season.

Duran’s goals have come against some of Europe’s established names, including two strikes against Eintracht Frankfurt as well as efforts versus Ajax, Benfica and Newcastle. His consistency in front of goal has been one of the standout elements of Qarabag’s run in this year’s tournament.

Signed at the start of the season from Portuguese side Portimonense for a reported fee of €200,000, Duran has quickly proven to be a shrewd acquisition. For a club operating on a modest budget compared to Europe’s heavyweights, his contribution has underlined Qarabag’s ability to identify value in the transfer market.

Although Qarabag’s European journey has now come to an end, Duran’s breakthrough campaign has significantly raised his profile. With Colombian forwards historically enjoying strong reputations in continental competition, his emergence may yet attract wider attention beyond Azerbaijan.

Idman.Biz
