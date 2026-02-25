Hakan Sunal: “The goal is to develop a €10 million player”

Hakan Sunal, director of Sumgayit’s football academy, began his coaching career at just 20 and spent years working within Eintracht Frankfurt’s youth system, overseeing age groups from U11 to U19. During that period, he contributed to the development of several players who now compete in the Bundesliga, including Tim Lemperle and Cenk Tosun.

In an extensive interview, Sunal reflected on his journey from Germany to Azerbaijan, the structural differences between the two systems and his long-term ambition to produce a player worth €10 million.

– Why did you decide to move to Azerbaijan from Germany?

– In Germany, I worked as a coach and coordinator. Here, I was offered the role of academy director. For me, it was an opportunity to grow, to implement my ideas and to use the experience I had accumulated. When I saw the infrastructure and potential of the club, I realised something meaningful could be built here. In Germany, football is already highly optimised. Here, there is space to construct something from the ground up.

Over the past seven years, more than 14 academy players have progressed to the first team. That is hugely motivating. My aim is to develop young footballers for Azerbaijani football so they are capable of performing in European professional clubs. It is a long-term project.

– What were your initial objectives when you arrived?

– First, to create a proper academy structure. That was missing. We built a system and defined a playing philosophy – how we want to play and how we develop a player. In 2019, this work was reviewed and supported through FIFA’s development programme. We received recommendations and continue to follow them.

We have around 300 players in the academy, but it is a pyramid. Perhaps only ten may eventually become professionals. It is therefore crucial to identify those individuals early and work with them on a tailored basis.

– What is the main difference between Germany and Azerbaijan in youth development?

– In Germany, structured coaching begins at six years old. When I arrived in Azerbaijan in 2019, we started from U10. Competitions in Germany also begin at six, but without traditional league tables. Young children play in a Funino format – three versus three – in what resembles a football festival. Short 12-minute matches, constant rotation of teams, children and parents enjoying the day.

Another difference is the winter period. In Germany, all clubs participate in futsal tournaments – four versus four, boards around the pitch, the ball rarely going out of play. It is hugely beneficial for individual development.

When I first began coaching in Germany, their system was not very different from Azerbaijan’s. After 2000, they invested heavily in academies. Professional clubs must now meet strict criteria, undergo assessments and receive star ratings. A similar model has only recently begun to take shape in Azerbaijan.

The most important factor is coaches. Without well-educated coaches, you cannot produce quality players. We invest in that area too, holding weekly online seminars and regular meetings.

– Is there much talent in Azerbaijan?

– Talent exists everywhere. But talent alone is not enough. The social environment and support system around a player are decisive. Academies often prioritise winning medals, but that should not be the main objective. The goal is to prepare players for professional football. Many talents are lost due to misplaced priorities. Young players must be given game time to express themselves.

We are moving in the right direction. In the future, I hope we can develop a player with a market value of €10 million.

– Do you recruit only in Sumgayit or across the regions?

– At present, we focus on Sumgayit because we do not yet have residential facilities for players from other regions. The city itself has sufficient talent. Some clubs recruit nationwide and replace players annually if they find someone better. That is not our approach. We develop those already within the academy.

Twice a year, we hold official trials, sometimes attracting over 1,000 youngsters from across Azerbaijan. We monitor talented players from outside Sumgayit and hope one day to build a larger base with accommodation, allowing us to work nationally.

– Are any current academy players ready for European football?

– Not yet. They are in the transitional stage between academy and professional football. However, if development continues as planned, one or two could reach European clubs in the future.

It is important to understand that the current generation benefited from the first years of my work here. Our programme continues to evolve, so younger groups – for example, those born in 2012 – are receiving even more comprehensive preparation.

– Who plays the key role in transitioning a player to the first team?

– In Europe, many clubs employ a specialist coach dedicated to bridging that gap. The staff is extensive: head coach, assistants, analysts, goalkeeping coaches and transition mentors. They oversee training loads, match exposure and individual development.

That structure is still developing here. A young player often moves from academy to first team and is effectively thrown into the ocean without guidance. We aim to change that at Sumgayit. Former players, such as Vurgun Huseynov, are now involved in supporting younger footballers. It is not yet at German standards, but it is progress.

Our responsibility is to guide them for one, two or three years. That may include loan spells, but with continuous monitoring of their progress.

– How challenging is it to build a coaching career in Germany?

– When I was at Eintracht, the club was not yet the stable Bundesliga side you know today. In the early 2000s, it moved between divisions. The club invested heavily in infrastructure, built new pitches, improved facilities and expanded staff. Over time, Eintracht grew into a consistent and respected Bundesliga club.

Working there gave me exposure not only to German football but to European youth tournaments. For example, Serge Gnabry stood out at 13. Today he plays for Germany. Recognising such potential early and guiding it to the professional level requires patience and structure.

I have been in football for 25 years. The experience I gained in Europe I now adapt to Azerbaijan’s realities rather than copy directly.

– Finally, who did you support in Qarabag’s match against Eintracht?

– I told my friends that day: I cannot lose. I will be a winner either way. I honestly believed Qarabag would win. At that time, Eintracht were going through managerial change and conceding heavily.

It was a significant victory for Qarabag and for Azerbaijani football as a whole. They have beaten strong European clubs before, proving the quality of the domestic game. It is also important that the team is coached by an Azerbaijani specialist. Look at Gurban Gurbanov – more than 15 years at the club, developing alongside it. That shows how much time and dedication are required.

– Do you hope for similar success with Sumgayit?

– I do not just hope - I believe. Perhaps not immediately at Champions League level, but Qarabag progressed step by step through the Europa League and Conference League. Sumgayit have already competed in European competitions. Perhaps one day our academy graduates will play in the Europa League for this club. That is my ambition.