Laporta launches Barcelona election campaign with Andorra visit - VIDEO

Joan Laporta has begun collecting signatures to stand in Barcelona’s presidential elections, kicking off his campaign with a visit to Andorra as the race for the club’s top job gathers momentum, Idman.Biz reports.

During his trip, Laporta opened a campaign office and met local supporters, drawing attention in typically theatrical fashion by slicing jamon and chatting informally with fans. The gesture was widely shared on social media and echoed previous publicity stunts that have marked his political style, including washing seats at Camp Nou and cooking pasta for supporters.

More than 800 officially registered Barcelona members reside in Andorra, making it a strategically important stop as candidates seek to secure the backing required to formalise their nomination. Under club statutes, presidential hopefuls must gather a set number of signatures from voting members before being confirmed on the ballot.

Laporta, who previously served as Barcelona president and oversaw one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, is positioning himself once again as a unifying figure ahead of the summer 2026 elections. The campaign is expected to focus heavily on financial stability, sporting direction and the long-term future of Camp Nou amid ongoing redevelopment.

With months to go before members head to the polls, the early stages of the campaign suggest that symbolism and grassroots engagement will once again play a central role in Barcelona’s uniquely political football culture.