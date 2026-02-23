Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career

Mohamed Salah has now gone nine Premier League matches without scoring, marking the longest goal drought of his Liverpool career since joining the club in 2017, Idman.Biz reports.

The Egyptian forward started in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest in the latest round of Premier League fixtures but was again unable to find the net. Alexis Mac Allister struck late on to secure victory, while Salah’s wait for a league goal stretched further into unfamiliar territory.

Salah last scored in the Premier League on 1 November in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa. Since then, he has featured regularly but has struggled to convert chances at his usual rate, prompting discussion among supporters and pundits alike.

Despite the dry spell, Salah’s overall contribution this season remains notable. In 2025-26 he has made 27 appearances across all competitions, registering seven goals and eight assists. However, his standards - and expectations - are considerably higher.

A three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Salah has been the cornerstone of Liverpool’s attacking success over the past decade. His current run represents a rare dip rather than a long-term concern, yet with the title race and European ambitions in full swing, Liverpool will be eager for their talisman to rediscover his scoring touch sooner rather than later.