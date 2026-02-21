Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup

The French Football Federation has reached a verbal agreement with Zinedine Zidane to become head coach of the national team after the 2026 World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the parties have agreed on the main terms, although a final decision will only be confirmed once the tournament is over.

France are currently being prepared for the World Cup by Didier Deschamps, who has already announced he will step down following the competition. Both the federation and Zidane are said to be fully respectful of Deschamps’ ongoing work and focused on the upcoming campaign before formalising any appointment.

The move still requires a signed contract, meaning the situation could theoretically change until official confirmation arrives, a common precaution in high-profile managerial successions.

Zidane has not coached since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. During his time in charge, he won La Liga and famously guided the Spanish giants to three consecutive Champions League titles, establishing one of the most successful managerial spells in modern club football.