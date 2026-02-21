21 February 2026
EN

Guardiola praises Qarabag goalkeeper ahead of Newcastle clash

World football
News
21 February 2026 12:40
40
Guardiola praises Qarabag goalkeeper ahead of Newcastle clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has singled out Qarabag goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski while discussing his side’s upcoming match against Newcastle United, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking before the Premier League encounter, Guardiola reflected on Newcastle’s recent Champions League performance and pointed to the Polish keeper’s display despite Qarabag’s 6-1 defeat.

“I watched their last match. It was really impressive. They were 5-0 up by half-time and it could have been 9-0. Qarabag’s goalkeeper made three or four unbelievable saves,” Guardiola said, adding that the pace and intensity reminded him of Eddie Howe’s side from their first Champions League campaign.

City travel to face Newcastle later today, with kick-off scheduled for 23:59 Baku time, in a fixture expected to influence the top end of the table as the season enters a decisive phase.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Porto call for action after alleged racist incident involving Vinicius Junior
17:05
World football

Porto call for action after alleged racist incident involving Vinicius Junior

Club writes to federation and league demanding stronger anti-racism measures
Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo
16:20
World football

Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo

Portugal legend says football should celebrate greatness rather than comparisons
De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off
12:00
World football

De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off

Belgian playmaker to return to Italy months after October surgery
Barcelona fined by UEFA after Champions League defeat to Slavia - VIDEO
11:20
World football

Barcelona fined by UEFA after Champions League defeat to Slavia - VIDEO

Catalans punished for late kick-off and supporters’ pyrotechnics
Barcelona move for Norwich teenager Acay Tavares close to completion
10:25
World football

Barcelona move for Norwich teenager Acay Tavares close to completion

16-year-old winger set for medical as La Masia recruitment drive continues
Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup
09:40
World football

Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup

FFF reaches verbal agreement while Deschamps prepares Les Bleus for final tournament

Most read

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
19 February 09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
20 February 12:13
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Barcelona eye Alvarez move after 2026 World Cup
20 February 11:04
World football

Barcelona eye Alvarez move after 2026 World Cup

Atletico striker reportedly open to switch in pursuit of major trophies
Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute
19 February 12:55
World football

Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute

Mark Siria says gesture was respect rather than marketing as nostalgia grows among fans