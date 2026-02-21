Guardiola praises Qarabag goalkeeper ahead of Newcastle clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has singled out Qarabag goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski while discussing his side’s upcoming match against Newcastle United, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking before the Premier League encounter, Guardiola reflected on Newcastle’s recent Champions League performance and pointed to the Polish keeper’s display despite Qarabag’s 6-1 defeat.

“I watched their last match. It was really impressive. They were 5-0 up by half-time and it could have been 9-0. Qarabag’s goalkeeper made three or four unbelievable saves,” Guardiola said, adding that the pace and intensity reminded him of Eddie Howe’s side from their first Champions League campaign.

City travel to face Newcastle later today, with kick-off scheduled for 23:59 Baku time, in a fixture expected to influence the top end of the table as the season enters a decisive phase.