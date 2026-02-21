21 February 2026
Barcelona move for Norwich teenager Acay Tavares close to completion

World football
News
21 February 2026 10:25
Barcelona move for Norwich teenager Acay Tavares close to completion

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign 16-year-old Norwich City forward Acay Tavares, as the Catalan club continues to invest heavily in youth talent, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Sport.es, the English youngster is expected to travel to Barcelona this weekend to undergo a medical and sign his contract, with all legal details between the clubs already settled and an official announcement imminent.

Tavares currently plays on the left wing for Norwich’s under-18 side and has yet to make a senior competitive appearance, though he featured in a pre-season friendly against Volendam in July. He has also earned four caps for England’s under-17 national team.

Barcelona have increasingly prioritised recruiting elite teenage prospects in recent years, hoping to replicate the success of academy graduates such as Lamine Yamal and Gavi, while strengthening the long-term future of the first team.

