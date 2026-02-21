Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo

Former Portugal midfielder Luis Figo has weighed in on the long-running debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting the two icons should not be directly compared, İdman.Biz reports.

Figo said both players have already secured their place in football history and possess unique qualities that make comparisons unnecessary.

“I don’t like comparing them. Both have entered the history of football, so I see no need to oppose one to the other. Each has his own unique characteristics,” he explained.

The Ballon d’Or winner also argued that judging players across different eras is unfair, noting that comparisons between Messi and Diego Maradona or Ronaldo and Eusebio ignore the evolution of the game.

“I cannot compare Messi with Maradona, or Ronaldo with Eusebio. They are footballers with different qualities who played in different periods. I prefer simply to enjoy the wonderful moments they have given us,” Figo added.