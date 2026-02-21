Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale

The racing suit worn by Dutch Olympic champion Jutta Leerdam during her gold-medal performance has been listed for sale for €3,300, turning heads among collectors of sporting memorabilia, İdman.Biz reports.

The autographed outfit appeared on a specialised marketplace that sells used gear from members of the Netherlands national teams and quickly became the most expensive item currently available on the platform.

Interest in athlete-worn equipment has grown significantly in recent years, particularly after the rise of online auctions and verified resale services, which allow fans to purchase match-used or competition-used items directly from professionals. The Leerdam suit is marketed as a unique piece from a championship-winning performance, increasing its value beyond standard memorabilia.

The same website also offers equipment from other athletes, including items belonging to Roma women’s football players. Notably, match-worn shorts have been listed at prices reaching £490, considerably higher than shirts.