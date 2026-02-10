10 February 2026
Azerbaijan judo team begin training camp in Paris after Grand Slam success - FOTO

10 February 2026 12:41
24
The Azerbaijan national judo team have started an international training camp in Paris as part of their ongoing preparations for the next phase of the season.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, a total of 23 athletes are taking part in the camp, including 16 men and seven women. The men’s team is being led by head coach Richard Trautmann, supported by senior coaches Elkhan Mammadov and Slavko Tekic. The women’s squad is overseen by head coach Amina Abdelatif.

The camp, which runs until 12 February, comes just days after Paris hosted a Grand Slam event on the IJF World Tour. Azerbaijan enjoyed a strong showing at the tournament, collecting three medals against elite international opposition.

Balabay Agayev claimed gold in the under-60kg category, Zelim Tskayev secured silver at under 81kg, while Ruslan Pashayev added bronze in the under-66kg division. The results underlined Azerbaijan’s growing consistency on the global judo stage.

Training alongside leading international teams in Paris is expected to help Azerbaijani judokas maintain competitive sharpness and build on their recent success as they target upcoming major competitions later in the year.

Idman.Biz
