Jose Mourinho emerges as leading candidate for Portugal head coach role

The Portuguese Football Federation has reportedly identified Jose Mourinho as one of the leading candidates to become the next head coach of the national team.

According to İdman.Biz, citing ESPN, the federation is planning to make an official approach to the veteran manager once the current contract of Roberto Martinez expires. Martinez’s deal with Portugal runs until 31 July 2026.

Mourinho, 63, is currently in charge of Benfica, with his contract at the Lisbon club set to run until June 2027. Any potential move would therefore require negotiations at club level should the federation decide to proceed.

Portugal recently secured qualification for the World Cup under the existing coaching staff, finishing top of Group F with 13 points from six matches. Their group included Hungary, Ireland and Armenia, and the campaign confirmed Portugal’s seventh consecutive appearance at the finals of the tournament.

The possible appointment of Mourinho would represent a major statement of intent from the federation, given his extensive trophy-laden career at both club and international level, and his long-standing association with Portuguese football. No final decision has yet been taken, but discussions are expected to intensify closer to the end of Martinez’s contract.