9 February 2026
EN

Azerbaijan’s youth and sports minister meets Palestinian ambassador in Baku

Other
News
9 February 2026 15:26
64
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to Azerbaijan, Ahmed Metani, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fields of youth and sport.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the meeting covered current and potential areas of collaboration between Azerbaijan and Palestine, with both sides exchanging views on how to strengthen ties through joint initiatives, experience sharing and institutional partnerships.

During the talks, attention was given to the role of sport and youth programmes as tools for international engagement, education and cultural dialogue. The discussions also touched on prospects for developing long-term cooperation frameworks that could benefit young people and sporting communities in both countries.

The meeting forms part of Azerbaijan’s broader diplomatic and sporting outreach, which increasingly places emphasis on international cooperation, knowledge exchange and the use of sport as a bridge between nations.

