F1 film soundtrack wins at the 2026 Grammy Awards - VIDEO

The soundtrack to the film F1 has been recognised at the 2026 Grammy Awards, underlining the cultural impact of the motorsport blockbuster beyond the cinema, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Motorsport, Chris Stapleton won the award for Best Country Solo Performance with his track Bad As I Used To Be, which features on F1 The Album. The win capped a strong showing for the project at this year’s ceremony.

Released in June 2025, the film F1 became one of the biggest box-office successes of the year, grossing more than 630 million dollars worldwide. Its soundtrack received three Grammy nominations in total, highlighting how closely the film’s high-octane racing narrative was matched by a high-profile music lineup.

While F1 The Album was also nominated for Best Original Music Album, the award went instead to Sinners. Elsewhere, Tate McRae was shortlisted for Best Pop Dance Recording with Just Keep Watching, another track linked to the film, but the category was ultimately won by Lady Gaga with Abracadabra.

The Grammy recognition further cements F1’s status as a crossover success, blending Formula 1’s global appeal with mainstream music and cinema.