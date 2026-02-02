2 February 2026
Farid Gayibov: “Medals won are a clear indicator of the potential of Azerbaijani youth”

2 February 2026 18:01
Farid Gayibov: “Medals won are a clear indicator of the potential of Azerbaijani youth”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has said that the achievements of athletes and young people reflect the state’s consistent and long-term approach to developing sport and youth policy, Idman.Biz reports.

Summing up the results of January, Gayibov stressed that progress in these areas is part of a broader strategic vision for the country’s future. “Every step taken in the field of sport and youth policy is part of a strategic outlook aimed at the future of our country. This vision is reflected both in international success and in building a model of a healthy and active young generation at home,” the minister said.

Gayibov noted that key organisational issues were discussed at a meeting of the Coordination Commission preparing for the fourth European Games, which will be held in Istanbul next year. He expressed confidence that the legacy of the European Games, first staged in Baku in 2015, would be successfully continued and that Azerbaijani athletes would represent the country with distinction.

International cooperation was also highlighted as a priority area. According to the minister, talks with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea focused on existing partnerships and new opportunities for collaboration in youth and sports development.

Gayibov pointed out that Azerbaijan hosted its first international sporting events of the year at the Shahdag Tourist Centre. The Azerbaijan Open alpine skiing tournament, he said, was not only a competition but also an important showcase of the sporting potential of the regions. He added that intense competition at national championships in Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling and boxing clearly demonstrated the positive dynamics of Azerbaijani sport, with rising competition levels helping to improve performance and identify new talent.

The minister underlined the role of national federations as a key pillar of this progress, noting that reporting conferences in athletics, equestrian sport and swimming, summarising the results of 2025, helped reassess the work done and set clearer goals for the next stages.

Strengthening infrastructure and promoting mass participation remain among the main priorities, Gayibov said. He cited the opening of wrestling halls in Geokchay with the support of the Wrestling Federation and the launch of the JGBJJ Academy Azerbaijan jiu-jitsu hall in Baku as steps that increase young people’s interest in sport. He also pointed to regular meetings with successful athletes and public receptions in regions such as Gubadly and Sumgayit as opportunities to address challenges jointly.

Gayibov also praised the performance of Qarabag, who finished the UEFA Champions League league phase with ten points and qualified for the play-offs, calling it another historic achievement for the club. “I congratulate Qarabag and their supporters on this worthy success,” he said. Beyond sport, he highlighted the achievements of Azerbaijani youth in other fields, noting that gold and silver medals won at the NEO Science Grand Final 2026 in Orlando were a clear demonstration of their potential.

Finally, the minister spoke about the forum “The foundation of a strong state is Azerbaijani youth”, held to mark Azerbaijan’s Youth Day on February 2 in cooperation with Baku State University. He said student engagement once again showed the effectiveness of youth policy initiatives and added that Baku, named World Sports Capital for 2026, has already begun fulfilling this role. “We are entering a more dynamic, intense and ambitious sporting year, and I believe our capital will remain in the global spotlight throughout the year,” Gayibov concluded.

