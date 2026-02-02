Farid Gayibov congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on Youth Day

Youth Day is being celebrated today in Azerbaijan.

According to Idman.Biz, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov shared a congratulatory message on his official Instagram account to mark the occasion, addressing the country’s young people with warm and encouraging words.

In his post, the minister highlighted the role of youth in the development of the nation and wished them success, confidence and new achievements, underlining the importance of their energy and initiative for Azerbaijan’s future.

Youth Day has been officially celebrated in Azerbaijan every year on February 2, serving as a symbolic reminder of the state’s focus on youth policy, education and sport, as well as the growing involvement of young people in public and social life.