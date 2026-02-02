2 February 2026
EN

Farid Gayibov congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on Youth Day

Other
News
2 February 2026 12:47
30
Farid Gayibov congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on Youth Day

Youth Day is being celebrated today in Azerbaijan.

According to Idman.Biz, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov shared a congratulatory message on his official Instagram account to mark the occasion, addressing the country’s young people with warm and encouraging words.

In his post, the minister highlighted the role of youth in the development of the nation and wished them success, confidence and new achievements, underlining the importance of their energy and initiative for Azerbaijan’s future.

Youth Day has been officially celebrated in Azerbaijan every year on February 2, serving as a symbolic reminder of the state’s focus on youth policy, education and sport, as well as the growing involvement of young people in public and social life.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov: “Medals won are a clear indicator of the potential of Azerbaijani youth”
18:01
Other

Farid Gayibov: “Medals won are a clear indicator of the potential of Azerbaijani youth”

Minister highlights January achievements in sport and youth policy as proof of long-term state strategy
U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates Qarabag on historic Champions League breakthrough
29 January 16:21
Other

U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates Qarabag on historic Champions League breakthrough

Embassy highlights sport’s unifying power as Azerbaijani club reaches UEFA play-offs for the first time
Norwegian athletes avoid intimate relationships over doping fears
29 January 11:13
Other

Norwegian athletes avoid intimate relationships over doping fears

Study shows concerns about anti-doping violations influence personal choices
Marian Kolev: “The main goal is the world championship. We are working on updating the program” – IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW
26 January 13:58
Other

Marian Kolev: “The main goal is the world championship. We are working on updating the program” – IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW

Head coach outlines new season priorities, program changes and preparations for major international events
Deadly shooting follows fan clash at football stadium in Mexico
26 January 12:38
Other

Deadly shooting follows fan clash at football stadium in Mexico

Eleven killed and twelve injured as police search for suspects in Guanajuato
AI enters Azerbaijani sport and is set to change the approach to athlete development - IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW
23 January 16:58
Other

AI enters Azerbaijani sport and is set to change the approach to athlete development - IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

The project will combine physical fitness monitoring with a unified national sports data platform

Most read

Ciro Immobile joins Paris FC on permanent transfer
31 January 13:55
World football

Ciro Immobile joins Paris FC on permanent transfer

Italian striker begins new chapter in Ligue 1 after medical and contract agreement

Eden Hazard rules out Barcelona move, reiterates lifelong Real Madrid dream
31 January 15:55
World football

Eden Hazard rules out Barcelona move, reiterates lifelong Real Madrid dream

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid forward says Camp Nou switch was never an option

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO
1 February 08:01
MMA

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO

Azerbaijani lightweight stopped by Brazilian contender in the third main fight of the night
La Liga: Barcelona and Real continue title race – İDMAN.BİZ Review
31 January 17:05
World football

La Liga: Barcelona and Real continue title race – İDMAN.BİZ Review

In Matchweek 22 of the Spanish championship, the main focus shifts to two fixtures: Elche vs Barcelona and Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano.