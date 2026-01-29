U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates Qarabag on historic Champions League breakthrough

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan has issued a congratulatory message following Qarabag’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League play-off stage.

According to Idman.Biz, the embassy noted that the achievement, the first of its kind in the history of Azerbaijani football, was the natural result of the club’s consistent and confident performances on one of Europe’s most prestigious football stages. The statement also praised Qarabag for demonstrating character, discipline and a high level of professionalism throughout their Champions League campaign.

In its message, the U.S. Embassy additionally recalled that the United States is preparing to host the FIFA World Cup in June, underlining the role of sport as a powerful force that brings people together and transcends borders and cultural differences.

Qarabag have completed the league phase of the Champions League and made history by becoming the first Azerbaijani club to reach the play-offs of the competition.