30 January 2026
EN

U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates Qarabag on historic Champions League breakthrough

Other
News
29 January 2026 16:21
34
U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates Qarabag on historic Champions League breakthrough

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan has issued a congratulatory message following Qarabag’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League play-off stage.

According to Idman.Biz, the embassy noted that the achievement, the first of its kind in the history of Azerbaijani football, was the natural result of the club’s consistent and confident performances on one of Europe’s most prestigious football stages. The statement also praised Qarabag for demonstrating character, discipline and a high level of professionalism throughout their Champions League campaign.

In its message, the U.S. Embassy additionally recalled that the United States is preparing to host the FIFA World Cup in June, underlining the role of sport as a powerful force that brings people together and transcends borders and cultural differences.

Qarabag have completed the league phase of the Champions League and made history by becoming the first Azerbaijani club to reach the play-offs of the competition.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Norwegian athletes avoid intimate relationships over doping fears
29 January 11:13
Other

Norwegian athletes avoid intimate relationships over doping fears

Study shows concerns about anti-doping violations influence personal choices
Marian Kolev: “The main goal is the world championship. We are working on updating the program” – IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW
26 January 13:58
Other

Marian Kolev: “The main goal is the world championship. We are working on updating the program” – IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW

Head coach outlines new season priorities, program changes and preparations for major international events
Deadly shooting follows fan clash at football stadium in Mexico
26 January 12:38
Other

Deadly shooting follows fan clash at football stadium in Mexico

Eleven killed and twelve injured as police search for suspects in Guanajuato
AI enters Azerbaijani sport and is set to change the approach to athlete development - IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW
23 January 16:58
Other

AI enters Azerbaijani sport and is set to change the approach to athlete development - IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

The project will combine physical fitness monitoring with a unified national sports data platform
More than 50 international students currently study at Azerbaijan Sports Academy
21 January 17:57
Other

More than 50 international students currently study at Azerbaijan Sports Academy

Internationalization named among key priorities under 2023–2030 development strategy
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
21 January 14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place

Most read

Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach
27 January 16:13
World football

Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach

Stephan Lichtsteiner takes charge of the Swiss club on a long-term deal until 2029
Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO
27 January 13:23
Football

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijani side set to become the longest-traveling visiting team in Anfield history
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
27 January 14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined
Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ
28 January 16:25
World football

Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ

Despite the gap in reputation, Gurban Gurbanov’s side have reasons to believe they can take something from a daunting away trip to England