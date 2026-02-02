2 February 2026
Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano

2 February 2026 10:23
Federico Valverde has reflected on Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, stressing the importance of the result after recent disappointment in the Champions League.

Speaking after the match, the Real Madrid captain said the team were determined to respond following their European setback and felt they delivered a solid overall performance. “Wins bring joy and change the mood, but it is important for us to keep growing as a team. We cannot always wait for mistakes from the opponent. We need to improve our attacking play and score more goals. These three points are very important for us,” Valverde said, as quoted by Idman.Biz, citing foreign media.

The midfielder also highlighted the impact of the substitutions made by head coach during the game. According to Valverde, the players introduced from the bench brought fresh energy at a crucial moment. “The substitutions gave us a boost, which is exactly what we need when everyone is focused and working at one hundred percent. The players who came on helped us secure the win,” he added.

The victory allows Real Madrid to steady themselves in the league and regain confidence as they look to build momentum in the coming weeks.

Idman.Biz
