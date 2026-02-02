AFFA consider Adino Mustedanagic for Azerbaijan U20 head coach role

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan is considering Adino Mustedanagic as the leading candidate to take charge of the national under-20 team.

According to Idman.Biz, citing local outlet futbolinfo.az, the Azerbaijan U20 side will compete at the World Cup next year, which will be jointly hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. With preparations already under way, AFFA are assessing options for the head coach position.

While the candidacies of Agil Nabiyev and Ilham Yadullayev are also being discussed, Mustedanagic is viewed as the priority choice. The Croatian coach has been in charge of Sabah-2 since last year and has guided the team to the top of the Reserve League standings, a run of form that has caught the attention of the national association.

AFFA’s interest is also understood to be influenced by the strong working relationship between the federation and Sabah. Mustedanagic’s familiarity with youth development is seen as another key factor, with the 43-year-old also currently leading the Sabah U19 team.

A final decision is expected as AFFA look to put a clear structure in place ahead of a major international tournament on home soil.