Arsenal weigh late move for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali

Arsenal are showing interest in Sandro Tonali, one of the key players for Newcastle United, who are set to face Qarabag in the Champions League play-off round.

According to Idman.Biz, citing transfer insider Florian Plettenberg, the north London club are considering a move for the 25-year-old Italy international on the final day of the winter transfer window. Arsenal are understood to be monitoring the situation closely as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Newcastle, however, are not keen on selling one of their core players midway through the season. Despite that stance, Arsenal’s interest remains active. Tonali’s transfer value is reported to be in the region of 75 million euros, which is approximately 151.2 million in local currency.

Tonali has featured regularly for Newcastle this season, making 24 Premier League appearances. He has registered one assist and picked up three yellow cards. The midfielder joined the club in 2023 and has established himself as an important figure in Eddie Howe’s squad.

With Newcastle preparing for a demanding run of domestic and European fixtures, including the Champions League play-offs, any potential late-window move involving Tonali would be closely watched across England and beyond.