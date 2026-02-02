2 February 2026
EN

Arsenal weigh late move for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali

World football
News
2 February 2026 15:09
37
Arsenal weigh late move for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali

Arsenal are showing interest in Sandro Tonali, one of the key players for Newcastle United, who are set to face Qarabag in the Champions League play-off round.

According to Idman.Biz, citing transfer insider Florian Plettenberg, the north London club are considering a move for the 25-year-old Italy international on the final day of the winter transfer window. Arsenal are understood to be monitoring the situation closely as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Newcastle, however, are not keen on selling one of their core players midway through the season. Despite that stance, Arsenal’s interest remains active. Tonali’s transfer value is reported to be in the region of 75 million euros, which is approximately 151.2 million in local currency.

Tonali has featured regularly for Newcastle this season, making 24 Premier League appearances. He has registered one assist and picked up three yellow cards. The midfielder joined the club in 2023 and has established himself as an important figure in Eddie Howe’s squad.

With Newcastle preparing for a demanding run of domestic and European fixtures, including the Champions League play-offs, any potential late-window move involving Tonali would be closely watched across England and beyond.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

AFFA consider Adino Mustedanagic for Azerbaijan U20 head coach role
14:31
World football

AFFA consider Adino Mustedanagic for Azerbaijan U20 head coach role

Sabah-2 manager emerges as leading candidate ahead of home World Cup
Jude Bellingham sidelined with muscle injury after Rayo Vallecano match
12:11
World football

Jude Bellingham sidelined with muscle injury after Rayo Vallecano match

Real Madrid midfielder expected to be out for around a month
Barcelona sign Hamza Abdelkarimi on loan from Al Ahly
10:59
World football

Barcelona sign Hamza Abdelkarimi on loan from Al Ahly

18-year-old Egyptian forward joins La Liga giants with option to buy
Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano
10:23
World football

Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano

Captain says victory helped lift mood after Champions League setback
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO
09:40
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO

Portuguese forward reportedly frustrated with club management and lack of investment
Azerbaijan national team footballer moves to Serbian club
31 January 17:55
Football

Azerbaijan national team footballer moves to Serbian club

Alina Nakhmedova completes transfer to Partizan to continue career abroad

Most read

Ciro Immobile joins Paris FC on permanent transfer
31 January 13:55
World football

Ciro Immobile joins Paris FC on permanent transfer

Italian striker begins new chapter in Ligue 1 after medical and contract agreement

Eden Hazard rules out Barcelona move, reiterates lifelong Real Madrid dream
31 January 15:55
World football

Eden Hazard rules out Barcelona move, reiterates lifelong Real Madrid dream

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid forward says Camp Nou switch was never an option

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO
1 February 08:01
MMA

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO

Azerbaijani lightweight stopped by Brazilian contender in the third main fight of the night
La Liga: Barcelona and Real continue title race – İDMAN.BİZ Review
31 January 17:05
World football

La Liga: Barcelona and Real continue title race – İDMAN.BİZ Review

In Matchweek 22 of the Spanish championship, the main focus shifts to two fixtures: Elche vs Barcelona and Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano.