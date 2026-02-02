2 February 2026
Barcelona sign Hamza Abdelkarimi on loan from Al Ahly

Barcelona has officially announced the signing of young Egyptian footballer Hamza Abdelkarimi.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the La Liga giants have secured the 18-year-old from Al Ahly on a loan deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Abdelkarimi will represent Barcelona until June 30, 2026.

In an official statement, the Catalan club confirmed that the deal also includes a purchase option, allowing Barcelona to sign the player permanently at the end of the loan spell. Abdelkarimi has been regularly linked with the Spanish club in recent months, with Barcelona’s scouting department monitoring his development for an extended period.

The teenager is regarded as one of Al Ahly’s most promising young talents, and his move is seen as part of Barcelona’s long-term strategy focused on securing high-potential players for the future.

