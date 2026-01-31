Eden Hazard rules out Barcelona move, reiterates lifelong Real Madrid dream

Eden Hazard has dismissed the idea of ever signing for Barcelona, insisting his footballing dream had always been tied to Real Madrid rather than their historic rivals, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking on the YouTube project The Touchline, the former Belgium international was asked whether he would have considered a move to the Catalan club if circumstances had allowed. Hazard was unequivocal in his response, underlining the emotional pull Real Madrid held for him since childhood.

“No. I always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid. When I first started football, I kept telling my father that I wanted to move to Real. Of course Barcelona are attractive with their style of play and with Messi… but it’s ‘Hala Madrid’, my friend,” Hazard said.

The comments provide further insight into the mindset of one of the most high-profile transfers of the late 2010s. Hazard joined Real Madrid in 2019 after a glittering spell at Chelsea but struggled with injuries and consistency in Spain. During his four seasons at the Santiago Bernabéu he made 76 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists.

Hazard announced his retirement from professional football in 2023, closing the chapter on a career that included Premier League titles with Chelsea and major honours at international level with Belgium. His remarks underline the enduring symbolic divide between Spain’s two biggest clubs and highlight how childhood allegiance can shape even the careers of the game’s most globally sought-after players.