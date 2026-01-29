Champions League play-off draw explained as knockout phase comes into focus

The knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League is now firmly in view following the conclusion of the 2025/26 league phase, which delivered late drama and decisive moments across Europe, Idman.Biz reports.

The final matchday was highlighted by an extraordinary stoppage-time goal from Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin against Real Madrid, a strike that ensured Jose Mourinho’s side progressed and reshaped the final standings. With that, the identities of all 24 teams in the knockout bracket have been confirmed.

Eight clubs finished in the top eight of the league phase and advanced directly to the round of 16. The remaining 16 teams will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the winners joining Europe’s elite in the last 16.

The draw for the play-off round will take place on Friday, January 30, 2026, at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:00 GMT and will be broadcast live on UEFA’s official platforms. In the UK, the draw will also be shown by TNT Sports, with a free stream available via its official YouTube channel.

Under the competition format, teams that finished between ninth and 16th in the league phase are seeded for the play-off round, while those placed 17th to 24th are unseeded. Both groups are split into ranked pairs, and teams can only be drawn against opponents within the corresponding pairing.

This structure produces several high-profile possibilities. For example, Real Madrid or Inter will face either Bodo/Glimt or Benfica, while Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle United are set to play Monaco or Qarabag. Elsewhere, Juventus or Atletico Madrid will meet Club Brugge or Galatasaray, and Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen will be drawn against Borussia Dortmund or Olympiacos.

British interest is particularly strong, with Newcastle United involved in the play-offs and clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham already tracking their potential paths deeper into the competition.

The winners of the eight play-off ties will advance to the round of 16, where they will face one of the top-eight finishers, including Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City. Those top-eight sides will be seeded for the last 16, while the play-off winners will be unseeded.

There are no country protection rules at this stage, meaning teams from the same national association can be drawn against each other, and repeat fixtures from the league phase are also permitted.

The knockout phase play-off matches will be played over two legs on February 17–18 and February 24–25, 2026. The round of 16 is scheduled for March 10–11 and March 17–18, with the final set to take place on May 30, 2026.

With the draw imminent, the Champions League now enters its most unforgiving stage, where margins are thin, pressure is high and every tie carries the weight of European history.